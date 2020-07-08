mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SahBabii Drops Playful Sealike Album "Barnacles"

Alex Zidel
July 08, 2020 09:52
142 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Barnacles
SahBabii

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

SahBabii releases his new album "Barnacles" with a sole feature from T3.


One of the most out-there artists of this generation, SahBabii has returned with his new creation, Barnacles.

The Squidtastic rapper is unlike anybody else on the scene, truly delivering an experience and a movement for his fans to get behind. At the end of the day, how many artists are modeling themselves after sea creatures? 

Following the theme, SahBabii has officially released his new album, which features sixteen songs. On the project, the rapper spits tons of questionable lines that will somehow remain stuck in your head. You may find yourself singing "We fucked giraffes and elephants" around the house. 

If you're not familiar with SahBabii's brand of playful music, this is a good project to get started with. Listen below.

Tracklist:

1. Barnacles
2. Ready To Eat
3. Giraffes & Elephants
4. Racist
5. Pregnant
6. 100 Round Drum
7. Poppin Shit
8. Double Dick
9. Purple Umbrella
10. House Party (feat. T3)
11. Trapezoid
12. Geico
13. Tongue Demon
14. Soulja Slim
15. 711
16. Hey Mr.

SahBabii new music Barnacles new album T3
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES SahBabii Drops Playful Sealike Album "Barnacles"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject