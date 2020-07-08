SahBabii Drops Playful Sealike Album "Barnacles"

One of the most out-there artists of this generation, SahBabii has returned with his new creation, Barnacles.

The Squidtastic rapper is unlike anybody else on the scene, truly delivering an experience and a movement for his fans to get behind. At the end of the day, how many artists are modeling themselves after sea creatures?

Following the theme, SahBabii has officially released his new album, which features sixteen songs. On the project, the rapper spits tons of questionable lines that will somehow remain stuck in your head. You may find yourself singing "We fucked giraffes and elephants" around the house.

If you're not familiar with SahBabii's brand of playful music, this is a good project to get started with. Listen below.

Tracklist:

1. Barnacles

2. Ready To Eat

3. Giraffes & Elephants

4. Racist

5. Pregnant

6. 100 Round Drum

7. Poppin Shit

8. Double Dick

9. Purple Umbrella

10. House Party (feat. T3)

11. Trapezoid

12. Geico

13. Tongue Demon

14. Soulja Slim

15. 711

16. Hey Mr.