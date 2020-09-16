SahBabii & Joji Forge An Unlikely Alliance On "Gates To The Sun"

It's not exactly the combination you'd expect to see, but damned if it isn't effective. Today marks the arrival of a brand new collaboration between SahBabii and Joji, who joined forces in the name of creating a track for Spotify's "Pollen Singles" series. The end result emerged as a melodic slow-burner called "Gates To The Sun," recorded remotely and possessing surprising emotional depth.

In an official press release, the Barnacles rapper opened up about bringing this one to life. "I used reverb on it, which is kind of in my lane, but I’ve never done a song with an artist like Joji before, so that was a different lane for me," he explains. "It was the perfect collab because I really like Japanese culture, so it was all good to do a song with an artist from Japan.” Joji also chimed in on its creation, expressing satisfaction with how the song ultimately turned out. "I happened to be listening to a lot of SahBabii’s stuff anyway, so when I was hit up I was very excited to work and crank out something great," he explains, in the same press release.

Check out the fruits of their labor now, and should you be interested in hearing more where this came from, circle back on September 25th for Joji's upcoming Nectar album.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Fuck the title

Stripes on that ass like I fucked a tiger

Pulled in to her house and I peter-piped her

Wrap her body round me she’s a real viper

