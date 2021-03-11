Sage The Gemini & Chris Brown Connect On "Baby"

Sage The Gemini has officially connected with Chris Brown to bless his new single "Baby" with some dulcet tones. Following a recently-teased snippet of the Superiors-laced track, the song has officially landed in select international markets, with a full release set to hit DSPs tomorrow. Musically, the track provides both artists with space to flex their respective styles, though the up-tempo production does give this one a decidedly radio-friendly feel.

"Whole minute on the 'Gram, you know I keep a full clip," raps Sage, in the opening verse. "Every time I hit, I do some new shit / I go down, she speaks in tongues / Now I'm preachin' from the pulpit." In Breezy's case, he makes sure to outline some of his driving philosophies, which paint monogamy as a bit of a one-sided concept. "She do not see other men, but my baby understands a man gon' be a man," he sings, all but shrugging on wax. In addition to previous collaborations "Buss It," "Outy When I Drive / Blamed," and the Tank-assisted "#BDay," Baby makes for another strong outing from Breezy and Sage.

Be sure to check this one out now, and sound off if you're feeling this melodically-charged meeting of the minds.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Ayy, I just took her to Jamaica

Tell her ex to get his cake up

I've been drippin' with the flavor

Cartier's on my face

My bitch look good without the makeup