SAFE Shares New Single "All I Need"

Toronto's SAFE appears to be moving at a fast pace this year. The singer has built a reputation off of releasing incredible music, then retracting from the limelight until he's ready to drop again. Earlier this month, he dropped off his latest project, Get Home SAFE, which he appears to be expanding with new singles. This week, he shared his latest offering, "All I Need," which he helped co-produced alongside Diego.

"This song is about the thrill of being in love with somebody, there’s nothing better than the first kiss," he said about the song in a statement.

The singer also released a new music video to accompany the release of his latest song. Check that out below and let us know what you think about "All I Need."

Quotable Lyrics

Come play with me

That shit water like a beach

If they call, I'm outta reach

I'm diving in there deep

Now I got you mine

