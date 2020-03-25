mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SAFE Releases Brand New "Bounce Freestyle"

Aron A.
March 25, 2020 14:44
126 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Bounce Freestyle
SAFE

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

SAFE returns with his latest track, "Bounce Freestyle."


Halal Gang's SAFE has been relatively low-key since the release of 2019's STAY. Thankfully, as we all stay practicing social distancing (hopefully), the rapper's released a short offering to hold us over until he gears up for his next big release. SAFE unleashed his new single, "Bounce Freestyle" today which serves as his first drop over the year. Blending his signature sing-rap delivery that became a staple of Toronto's sound. Although it runs for a minute and a half, SAFE details a life of luxury after a lifetime of getting it out the mud. "I'm out in Ibiza/ Finally got my Visa/ Yeah, I'm feelin' G'd up," he raps on the record.

Peep the new track below and keep your eyes peeled for new music from SAFE.

Quotable Lyrics
I be makin' boss moves
Chargin' what I want to
If I'm on the chart, too

SAFE
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  126
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
SAFE halal gang bounce freestyle stay
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS SAFE Releases Brand New "Bounce Freestyle"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject