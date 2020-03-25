SAFE Releases Brand New "Bounce Freestyle"

Halal Gang's SAFE has been relatively low-key since the release of 2019's STAY. Thankfully, as we all stay practicing social distancing (hopefully), the rapper's released a short offering to hold us over until he gears up for his next big release. SAFE unleashed his new single, "Bounce Freestyle" today which serves as his first drop over the year. Blending his signature sing-rap delivery that became a staple of Toronto's sound. Although it runs for a minute and a half, SAFE details a life of luxury after a lifetime of getting it out the mud. "I'm out in Ibiza/ Finally got my Visa/ Yeah, I'm feelin' G'd up," he raps on the record.

Peep the new track below and keep your eyes peeled for new music from SAFE.

Quotable Lyrics

I be makin' boss moves

Chargin' what I want to

If I'm on the chart, too