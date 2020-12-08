mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SAFE Drops Off "Orange Freestyle"

Aron A.
December 08, 2020 13:26
Orange Freestyle
SAFE

The Toronto singer returns with a new freestyle.


It feels like we haven't heard a whole lot from SAFE since the release of his 2019 project, STAY. That isn't to say he hasn't been active since he has shared a few offerings but they were more so freestyles than anything else. This week, he slid through with what will likely be his final offering of the year as we hope a new project is in the pipeline for 2021. 

Taking it back to the streets of Toronto, SAFE delivers a smooth R&B-infused record titled, "Orange Freestyle." Backed by solely an acoustic guitar, SAFE puts his vocal prowess at the forefront to drive the feeling of heartbreak home. 

Though it's unavailable on streaming services, SAFE's latest offering should be on steady repeat throughout the cold winter months.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
We both need romance
Look into my soul for revenge
Tried to not fall in love
Why you gotta make it hard to let me go

