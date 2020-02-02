The iconic Nike SB Dunk Low was prominently featured in 2019, with releases like the "Ray Gun" Tie-Dye Pack and classic "Viotech" colorway, as well as limited edition collections with Off-White and Supreme. It looks like the trend will continue in 2020, as the elusive "Plum" Nike SB Dunk Low and Travis Scott's collab are both slated to release.

Additionally, there's a "Safari" Nike SB Dunk Low in the works.

According to sneaker source Py_Rates, a "Safari" Nike SB Dunk Low will be making it's return to retailers on March 14th for the retail price of $100. The kicks, featuring brown tones and the unmistakeable grey safari print, pull inspiration from Atmos' Nike Air Max 1 "Safari" collab that debuted back in 2002.

Nike has not yet confirmed the rumored release date but we'll keep you posted as soon as that information becomes available. In the meantime, click here to preview the "Plum" Nike SB Dunk Low that is returning for the first time since 2001.