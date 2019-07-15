After his nude images leaked online last year, Safaree Samuels entertained the idea of molding his member to sell it to all the thirsty women in his inbox as a sex toy. He teased that he had gotten a major bag from one provider and finally, the item is being debuted this week.

In case you didn't believe that Safaree was actually going through on his plans to sell a dildo model of his own manhood, you are now being proven wrong. Making its premiere at ANME (Adult Novelty Manufacturers Expo) today, Safaree Samuels' first venture into the adult toy industry is available now. The packaging of his package was shown on Doc Johnson's social media story, the manufacturer of his dildo. It is being marketed with the perfect name too. With Safaree becoming famous through his longtime relationship with Nicki Minaj, there is no better name for Safaree's new toy than the "Anaconda." The Love & Hip Hop star poses in his underwear on the front of the box, grabbing his junk while at the top of the packaging, it reads that the toy is twelve inches in length and features UltraSkyn Dual Density technology.

City Boys officially earn a few points from this in the ongoing battle against the Hot Girls. Peep the product below.