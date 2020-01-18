He's been called "extra" over the years for a few of his antics, so it's no surprise that Safaree Samuels went to these great lengths to promote his forthcoming album. The Love & Hip Hop New York star is not only preparing for the birth of his first-born with his wife Erica Mena, but he's getting ready to release his next project, Straitt, as an independent artist.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

With the release date approaching, Safaree decided to buy out billboard space in his hometown. That's not enough for the flashy artist, so he decided to throw on a fur and stand on the billboard for good measure. People didn't know exactly what was going on, but a person filming the scene noted that Fire & Rescue arrived because they believed that Safaree was someone who wanted to take their own life by jumping.

Safaree shared clips of the traffic-stopping even and wrote, "Respect the grind that’s all! Flatbush Junction in Brooklyn. I was raised here. So this one feels different. I could write a long speech but if you know you know.... BROOKLYN.. Jan 24th I’m independent so imma do what I gotta do‼️🔥."

He added, "Jan 24th it’s STRAITT BANGERSS!! The crazy thing is when I thought to do this it was completely normal to me until I woke up this morning and spoke to some people.. 😂😂😂 for real tho any1 who knows me knows I been this extra and this is Normal for me! For the ppl who love me thank you. And to the ones who don’t keep looking up ☝🏾☝🏾." Check out Safaree being Safaree below, and read more from him on why Flatbush Junction holds a special place in his heart.