After saying that he would be taking the person who leaked his sex tape to court, Safaree Samuels returns with another message. The Love & Hip Hop star has been a hot topic on social media within the last few days after an explicit tape of him and his alleged girlfriend Kimbella Matos hit the internet. The wave has caused thousands of people who viewed the clip to share their thoughts, and now it seems that Samuels is more concerned about the public's comments concerning what's in his pants.

After lamenting that he wasn't fully erect in the tape and trolling over the length of his penis, Samuels turned serious when he spoke about not wanting this to impact his children.

"At the end of the day I have kids and I don’t want them growning up seeing that bullsh*t! I’m good where I’m at in life why wait till now to do some shjt like that? Y’all can see my meat it happened but I don’t want nobody seeing me have sex . My mom sees everything like wtf!?!?!"

He added, "I have bad friends telling me to redeem myself and make a new vid and show em what time it is on my only fans I’m like BRUh I’m not a porn star. Girls who know me saying ughh They know what time it is the rest of the world don’t need to know. The internet is a wild place."

This isn't the first time that a nude image of Samuels has hit the internet. This time around, his ex-wife Erica Mena declared that she believed Samuels released the sex tape himself.

Check out Safaree Samuels's tweets below.