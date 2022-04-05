The Grammys this past weekend was certainly not as scandalous as the Oscars turned out to be, but some music fans have been irate over the Best Reggae Album win. The influences of Dancehall and Reggae in several musical genres can be felt worldwide, and this year, the lineup of nominees was stacked with artists deserving of the recognition.

Artists included Sean Paul, Jesse Royal, Gramps Morgan, Etana, Spice, and SOJA. The latter ended up taking home the win, but not everyone was happy. There has been ongoing backlash over SOJA, a predominately white Reggae band from Virginia, winning over the other artists. It marks SOJA's first Grammy win.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

Jamaican-American entertainer Safaree took to Twitter to share his displeasure. "A white reggae group I never heard of beat spice in best reggae album?" he questioned. "The Grammys never cease to amaze me. I wish artists would just really not go to that bullsh*t! They never know what they're doing when it comes to giving out their trophies! Grammys GO SUCKKKK YUHHH MUMMAAA!!"

Meanwhile, Spice took a different approach and eased her fans' concerns over her loss. "Besties don’t cry we’ve come along way," she wrote on Instagram. "Remember I came from Homeless to this day so I’m really still very humbled and grateful, I see all your support and disappointments but you know we never give up, we back at it again tomorrowâ¼ï¸ I love you all so much, watch little Gracie pan Grammy red Carpet."

Fans have been debating this win as think pieces about this Reggae category claim that Jamaican artists were robbed this time around, but SOJA fans have been quick to defend the band. Check it out below.



David Becker / Stringer / Getty Images