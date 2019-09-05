It seems like Safaree Samuels has been the butt end of jokes lately but luckily for him, he's got the sense of humour to handle it. Just a few weeks ago the "Love The Most" music maker was poked fun at online after an old video of him dancing on stage with Nicki Minaj surfaced and people were making all kinds of memes at his moves.

Now days later, Safaree has shared a video of himself on Instagram that sees him failing at a workout move in the gym. As seen below, Safaree uses a tension band to do some pullups but the technique didn't pan out as he hoped. "When working out goes wrong. Nobody’s perfect 😩😩😩," he captioned the clip.

Earlier in the year, Safaree's relationship with Erica Mena was at stake when the Love & Hip Hop star was exposed for hitting up his ex. After pleading and apologizing, Erica forgave her man and now they seem better than ever.

“This is not a loss I would be able to handle.. I’ve lost a lot b4 and dealt with it.. but seriously I cannot lose you," Safaree wrote in his apology. "I have never felt so complete in my life and that feeling will be gone if I lose you. You are my everything and I cant see my future without you."