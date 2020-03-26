It's been years since his relationship with Nicki Minaj ended. Hee's even married and had his first child with Erica Mena. Yet, some people refuse to let Safaree Samuels live his best life. The Love & Hip Hop New York star recently uploaded a video to Instagram where he spoke about the lesson this COVID-19 quarantine has for the public, but a troll just wanted to deliver a jab about Nicki Minaj.



"You know, with all this coronavirus stuff going around, it made me realize that I think this is a sign from God that we all need to really just slow down," he said in a video of himself cleaning his pool. "Everything is just so fast. Nothing lasts anymore. Somebody dies, it's forgotten about in a week. Nothing lasts. I feel like we just need to really value time more, more than anything."

“I don’t think time is valued. I don't think family is valued, and we just need to, to just not take things for granted," Safaree continued. "Tomorrow or next week is really not promised. This world is locked down right now.” Someone disrupted Safaree's reflective moment to troll him about his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj.

"Since#nickiminaj left you ,and you are not thinking right 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," the person wrote. Safaree decided he had some time to deliver a clap back so he responded, "Yu want attention b*tch but what you should really want is a life. Lemme clean my pool in peace. Street rat 🐀." Check out Safaree Samuels below as he shares his thoughts on COVID-19.