From secret romances to surprise engagements to messy breakups to public make-ups, Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena have not been shy about sharing their relationship journey. There was a brief moment earlier this year when fans believed that the pair wouldn't make it down the aisle following a scandal involving Safaree allegedly texting his ex-girlfriend. Yet, the couple was able to endure, and they decided to give their romance another try.

As much as they've shared about their big day, they've kept their wedding date close to the chest. However, the couple has hinted that they'll be exchanging I Dos sooner than later. "Even with a wedding planner- So much to do in very little time," Erica wrote on Instagram in one of her modeling photos. "Almost time to say I Do 💍🙏🏽," they shared on the page for their vlog She's Crazy I'm Not.

The Love & Hip Hop stars haven't revealed whether or not their wedding ceremony will be televised, but we wouldn't be surprised to see a special coming to a small screen. Safaree often boasts about his adoration for Erica, previously writing, "I can’t wait for you to be my wife. I am so in love with you. The respect you give me, the way you uplift me and make me feel like a man is something people wouldn’t believe. I get to be with the real you and I love every second of it. You make me feel like I can do anything and I love you so much for it. I don’t need to look any further because I found you."