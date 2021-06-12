What was meant to be a time of celebration for Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena has become daily hits of rumors and speculation. The reality television couple recently announced that they are expecting the second child together and the news came on the heels of public arguments. There was a hiccup when Safaree declared that he was divorcing his wife months ago, but after making a public apology, they seemed to be back on track.

However, weeks ago it was shared that the pair had officially filed for divorce, and more has surfaced regarding their split. It seems that they are at odds over custody of their children and it was also rumored that Safaree wanted to be present in the hospital room when Erica gives birth to Baby No. 2.



Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images

According to Madame Noire, more gossip is being spread about the Love & Hip Hop couple's split. Amid conversations about possible infidelities on Safaree's part, the outlet states that there have also been rumors about the rapper getting another woman pregnant. That information was also reportedly shared by The Neighborhood Talk, but their post about the information has since been deleted.

Meanwhile, Erica has asked for peace during this time. Recently, she shared that she was admitted to the hospital and there were reports that it was because she feared going into labor early. Check out a few posts below.

[via]