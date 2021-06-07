Their relationship, engagement, and wedding were all centerstage on Love & Hip Hop, but Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are calling it quits. Back in November 2020, Safaree "announced" online that he and his wife would be divorcing, but he quickly returned with an apology while calling his antics immature. The couple soon resurfaced with happier moments, but there have been a few instances over the last six months that made people think there was trouble in paradise.

Not long after revealing that they were expecting Baby No. 2, Erica filed for divorce last month. While they've been private about speaking on details that led up to their official split, TMZ reports that the estranged pair are at odds over who will receive primary custody of their children.

When they moved into their dream home, both Safaree and Erica were excited for the new chapter in their lives. However, TMZ reports that Safaree is willing to give his ex the house, but he has rejected Mena's request for primary custody. Instead, Safaree reportedly wants joint legal custody which will give him more rights in making decisions for their kids.

The reality star also reportedly said he "wants consistent and uninterrupted parenting and visitation with his kids." Safaree is willing to give up his rights to their current home as long as his name is removed from any financial liability. As far as property goes, he wants the cars and has asked to keep any and all personal property purchased during their year and a half marriage.

Safaree also flat out has rejected alimony but will honor whatever child support payment that the courts see fit. Recently, Erica has shared images of herself in the hospital and revealed that they're doing their best to make sure Baby No. 2 doesn't arrive too early.

