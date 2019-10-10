Safaree Samuels is a newly married man who's expecting his first child with wife Erica Mena. The couple's ceremony was all captured by VH1 cameras for the Love & Hip Hop: New York series that also saw Safaree perform while his wife danced in front of him. While we assume he's currently on a honeymoon with his lover, reports detail how Safaree will have some business to handle once he's back to reality since BOSSIP details how the "Hunnid" rapper owes Uncle Sam $35,166.

According to the publication, Safaree hasn't paid his taxes in years and the total amount is based on his income from 2012, 2017 and 2018. There are even more fines of $9,572 for from 2012 (when he was dating Nicki Minaj) and $13,699 for 2017 as well as $11,893 for 2018. As we know, if payments aren't made the IRS has the ability to seize assets and collect material items that equal the amount due.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I'm excited, I'm nervous, I'm in shock, I'm in disbelief," Safaree previously stated about his baby. "It's like, very surreal to me. So, it's like, whoa. I don't know what the hell to do but I know I'm going to be great at what I do because I'm great at everything."