Safaree Really Just Dropped A Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion "WAP" Remix

Everyone is buzzing about the release of Cardi B's new single "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Alongside the new video, the track is one of the raunchiest displays we've heard and seen all year. Considering how hot the record is -- three days following its release, it's still trending high on YouTube -- there will likely be tons of remixes coming out from artists who want to capitalize on their search power. Safaree Samuels, Nicki Minaj's ex, is one of them.

Announcing that he has officially released his own remix called "B.A.D" which stands for "Big Ass Dick" -- yeah, really... -- Safaree has uploaded the song to SoundCloud, Audiomack, and other platforms.

The new single has Safaree getting in his bag, bragging about the size of his member and about how he's able to make a million dollars off of OnlyFans because of it. Of course, he references his nude photo leak and how he basically broke the internet for a short while when the pictures came out.

We have a feeling we already know how you feel about this but... go off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Girl, you fucking with a big ass dick

Million dollars, OnlyFans, with this big ass dick

I done broke the internet with this big ass dick

Slap you right across your face with this big ass dick