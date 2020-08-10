mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Safaree Really Just Dropped A Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion "WAP" Remix

Alex Zidel
August 10, 2020 16:12
1.5K Views
312
6
Leon Bennett/Getty ImagesLeon Bennett/Getty Images
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

B.A.D (Big A** D*ck)
Safaree Samuels

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
17% (12)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
10 MAKE IT STOP

Safaree releases a remix to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's song "WAP" called "BAD," or "Big Ass D*ck"...


Everyone is buzzing about the release of Cardi B's new single "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Alongside the new video, the track is one of the raunchiest displays we've heard and seen all year. Considering how hot the record is -- three days following its release, it's still trending high on YouTube -- there will likely be tons of remixes coming out from artists who want to capitalize on their search power. Safaree Samuels, Nicki Minaj's ex, is one of them.

Announcing that he has officially released his own remix called "B.A.D" which stands for "Big Ass Dick" -- yeah, really... -- Safaree has uploaded the song to SoundCloud, Audiomack, and other platforms.

The new single has Safaree getting in his bag, bragging about the size of his member and about how he's able to make a million dollars off of OnlyFans because of it. Of course, he references his nude photo leak and how he basically broke the internet for a short while when the pictures came out.

We have a feeling we already know how you feel about this but... go off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Girl, you fucking with a big ass dick
Million dollars, OnlyFans, with this big ass dick
I done broke the internet with this big ass dick
Slap you right across your face with this big ass dick

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  12
  6
  1.5K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Safaree Samuels Megan Thee Stallion Cardi B wap remix bad
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Safaree Really Just Dropped A Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion "WAP" Remix
312
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject