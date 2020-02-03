Safaree and Erica Mena have welcomed a new member into their family since their daughter was born sometime within the last 24 hours. After months of updates on Erica's second pregnancy (first with Safaree) and sweet images she posted of her growing belly, Safaree had to cancel his last-minute attendance to Rhode Island last night since his wife's water broke.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hours later, the "Hunnid" rapper shared an image to his feed that sees his daughter holding onto his finger. "These pass 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!! I’m a part of the #girldad club now 🙏🏾. Perfection is here ❤️," he captioned the image. "I'm nervous. I'm in shock. I'm in disbelief. It's very surreal to me. I don't know what to do but I know I'm going to be great at what I do because I'm great at everything," Safaree said when he and Erica first announced they were expecting.

As for Safaree's one regret following the birth of his child, he admitted it has to do with past images. “Having a daughter, I would hope that she wouldn’t go Google my name one day and see a picture of my meat hanging out," he said. "So if there was something I could take back - I didn't do it though!"