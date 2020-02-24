Since giving birth to their daughter earlier this month, Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena-Samuels have definitely had a lot to celebrate. However, it looks like Papa Safaree is now turning up a little bit more after nailing his first diaper run as a dad. It only took him, well, five attempts before he got it right.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MCM

While it looks like Erica, seen above with her hubby last year at a MCM x Super Bowl LIII event, decided to sit this trip out, Safaree luckily was able to get it done with help from Stunt Gang affiliate Sai. "I just went diaper shopping for the 1st time and it took forever to find newborn pampers size so this will be my dance to celebrate finding em," the Love & Hip Hop: New York star wrote as a caption for his IG video as he danced to Pop Smoke's Meet The Woo 2 mixtape cut "Foreigner." The dance that Safaree does in the short clip is one that has since become synonymous with the late Brooklyn rapper, and it acts as both a tribute to his untimely loss and a lighthearted look at a first-time father's happiness to be a #GirlDad.

Peep Safaree's celebratory moves below: