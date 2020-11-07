mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Safaree & Erica Mena's Daughter Makes Appearance In "Credit" Video

Erika Marie
November 06, 2020 21:11
89 Views
Credit
Safaree Samuels

Baby Safire Majesty is too adorable as she wears furs that match her daddy's style.


Days after Erica Mena shared the first look at her and Safaree Samuels's daughter Safire Majesty, the baby girl is making her first music video appearance. There were rumors that the couple was headed for divorce court after Safaree suggested just as much in an Instagram post, but he later returned to say that he shouldn't have made the joke and insisted he loves his family dearly. The Love & Hip Hop couple has been enjoying their newlywed year, and Safaree has been pressing forward with his music career after releasing his debut studio album Straitt back in January.

On Friday (November 6), Safaree returned with the release of his single "Credit" and just for fun, he dropped off the music video for the track, as well. It looks to be a quarantine clip that was filmed at his and Erica's newly purchased home, and Baby Safire even made an appearance rocking furs just like her father. Safaree took to Instagram to post a photo of himself with his daughter along with the caption, "Safaree x Safire ! GIRL DAD I wasn’t hiding you from the world I was hiding the world from you . Thank you for being in my video and not charging me." Stream "Credit" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Maybe hating is a habit
I'm still fly in the Rav 4
Yeah I'm on my grizzy
I'll give ya b*tch what she ask for

Safaree Samuels
