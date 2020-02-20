One thing that social media influencers know how to do is show off both themselves and their luxury items online. Celebrities can't help but put their economic statuses on display for the world's approval, especially rappers who love to take pictures of themselves with stacks of money. Flashing cash in hip hop isn't something new that we can blame on a social media-driven culture, but some believe it's making the rising generation of rappers easy targets of nefarious characters.

On Wednesday (February 19), it was reported that Pop Smoke was shot to death in the Hollywood Hills during a home invasion. Immediately following the news of his slaying, there was speculative gossip making the rounds about whether or not the rapper accidentally gave away his location on Instagram after posting a photo of himself and his friend with stacks of cash.

This has caused artists to step forward with varying opinions, including Safaree Samuels who believes it's time for people to change up the way they display themselves on social media. "You Gotta be f*cking kidding me!!!" Safaree tweeted purportedly about Pop Smoke's death. "To all my young Kings out there keep ya money in the bank or out of social media site. I know some ppl might not be use to having a lot of money but try your best and refrain from showing it on social media. Won’t front like I didn’t go thru that phase but I learned from it."

He added that hearing about yet another loss has prompted him to communicate with his loved ones more. "For the 2020 I’m gonna start randomly hitting up old friends old family members and people who I ain’t speak to in mad long and just send love. Spread love."