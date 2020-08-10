Sadistik & Mick Jenkins Unite For "Zodiac"

For those unfamiliar with Sadistik, who has been actively penning new music for over a decade, his preferred style can feel somewhat unconventional; literary in nature, heavily inspired by the genres of horror and science fiction. And while his imagery can feel dark in nature, there's a poetic sensibility to his writing that leaps off the page. As such, he's become a darling of the underground circuit, building a fanbase that has remained loyal no matter which direction his music veers.

Today, the rapper has connected with another high caliber writer -- Mick Jenkins, one of the game's current top five in the art of penmanship. An unexpected but welcome duet, "Zodiac" takes place over laid-back guitar instrumental, with Sadistik setting things off with a melancholic reflection. "Aspirations aspirate, compliments are aspartame," he raps, his alliteration on point. "Tears feel like they’re acid rain, always been a castaway." Mick Jenkins matches his stride with a verse of his own, his intensity muted but no less potent. "In hindsight was just getting by

til I was 25, I’m coming live, he declares. "Oh did I mention I beat statistics? Made the fire with the friction / m y diction sophisticated no fiction has been recited."

Check it out for yourself, a welcome addition to the catalog of both parties.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

In hindsight was just getting by

Til I was 25 I’m coming live

Oh did I mention I beat statistics?

Made the fire with the friction

My diction sophisticated no fiction has been recited