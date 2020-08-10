mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sadistik & Mick Jenkins Unite For "Zodiac"

Mitch Findlay
August 10, 2020 14:35
Zodiac
Sadistik Feat. Mick Jenkins

Two of the game's poetic lyricists, Sadistik and Mick Jenkins, have connected for the introspective collaboration "Zodiac."


For those unfamiliar with Sadistik, who has been actively penning new music for over a decade, his preferred style can feel somewhat unconventional; literary in nature, heavily inspired by the genres of horror and science fiction. And while his imagery can feel dark in nature, there's a poetic sensibility to his writing that leaps off the page. As such, he's become a darling of the underground circuit, building a fanbase that has remained loyal no matter which direction his music veers.

Today, the rapper has connected with another high caliber writer -- Mick Jenkins, one of the game's current top five in the art of penmanship. An unexpected but welcome duet, "Zodiac" takes place over laid-back guitar instrumental, with Sadistik setting things off with a melancholic reflection. "Aspirations aspirate, compliments are aspartame," he raps, his alliteration on point. "Tears feel like they’re acid rain, always been a castaway." Mick Jenkins matches his stride with a verse of his own, his intensity muted but no less potent. "In hindsight was just getting by
til I was 25, I’m coming live, he declares. "Oh did I mention I beat statistics? Made the fire with the friction / m y diction sophisticated no fiction has been recited." 

Check it out for yourself, a welcome addition to the catalog of both parties. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

In hindsight was just getting by
Til I was 25 I’m coming live
Oh did I mention I beat statistics?
Made the fire with the friction
My diction sophisticated no fiction has been recited

