SADFACETHUGGIN Invites Everyone To The"World Of Sadface" On New Project

SadFaceThuggin's made a serious impact in a short amount of time. Last summer, he premiered his debut single, "Fuck Luv" on Beats1 Radio before releasing his debut project, SADFACE a few weeks later. Since then, he released another EP along with a ton of singles, and now, he's back with his latest album, world of sadface.

SadFaceThuggin came through with his new project this past weekend. world of sadface is a seventeen track project that features production from Drumatiq, Xtravulous Grigoryan, BeldonDidThat, Holy Beats, EthanCX, Mathias Tyner, YZ, and more. The project includes the previously released singles, "Detonator," "Cancer II," and "Put One In The Air" ft. JayDaYoungan which he premiered right here on HNHH. Jay also serves as the sole feature on the project.

If you haven't familiarized yourself with SadFaceThuggin yet, peep his new project below.