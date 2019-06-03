mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SADFACETHUGGIN Invites Everyone To The"World Of Sadface" On New Project

Aron A.
June 03, 2019 14:39
278 Views
81
2
CoverCover

world of sadface
SadFaceThuggin

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
94% (9)
Rate
Audience Rating
8 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

SadFaceThuggin is back with his latest project.


SadFaceThuggin's made a serious impact in a short amount of time. Last summer, he premiered his debut single, "Fuck Luv" on Beats1 Radio before releasing his debut project, SADFACE a few weeks later. Since then, he released another EP along with a ton of singles, and now, he's back with his latest album, world of sadface.

SadFaceThuggin came through with his new project this past weekend. world of sadface is a seventeen track project that features production from Drumatiq, Xtravulous Grigoryan, BeldonDidThat, Holy Beats, EthanCX, Mathias Tyner, YZ, and more. The project includes the previously released singles, "Detonator," "Cancer II," and "Put One In The Air" ft. JayDaYoungan which he premiered right here on HNHH. Jay also serves as the sole feature on the project.

If you haven't familiarized yourself with SadFaceThuggin yet, peep his new project below. 

SadFaceThuggin JayDaYoungan new track new project debut album
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES SADFACETHUGGIN Invites Everyone To The"World Of Sadface" On New Project
81
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject