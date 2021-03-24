Fans already know that Detroit rapper Sada Baby has been dropping off quality for the streets, but now the unapologetic lyricist has officially hit a major mainstream milestone. Today, the rapper's infectious single "Whole Lotta Choppas," which ultimately went viral on TikTok while securing a Nicki Minaj remix, has officially been certified gold by the RIAA. It is Sada Baby's first certification.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

In celebration of the occasion, Sada took to Instagram to share a lengthy reflection on his journey, making sure to thank some of the key contributors in his corner. "Im in nis shit for my legacy to be as strong as it kan, ain’t #No ni*ga from my way walkin around wit one of these OFF HIS OWN MUSCLE," writes Sada. "My boss ain’t give me a gold plaque, I ain’t buy my verse from the goat @nickiminaj. @derrickmilano showed me love he ain’t have to and I appreciate all of my ppl on my team that helped me get here."

"I’m gettin high as hell in LA today!" he declares, as several of his hip-hop peers slid through to offer congratulatory praise. "Well deserved," writes Lil Yachty, with whom Sada collaborated on "SB5." "Yes!" cheers Royce Da 5'9", who has been quick to praise his fellow Detroit emcee whenever given the opportunity. Wayno, former Everyday Struggle host and longtime member of Sada's team, took a moment to celebrate the accomplishment on his own page. "Stay low & keep firing , we caught a plaque during the Pandemic," he captions.

Check out Sada's reflections on securing his first gold plaque below.