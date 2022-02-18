mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sada Baby Unveils His Latest Project "Bartier Bounty 3"

Aron A.
February 18, 2022 09:15
Bartier Bounty 3
Sada Baby

Sada Baby drops off his latest project, "Bartier Bounty 3."


Michigan's sound has proliferated across America in the past two years. Artists like Tee Grizzley and producers like Helluva helped shine a light on Detroit's sound over the years but Sada Baby has certainly played a significant role in leading the new generation of artists from the D to a national stage. Although his brush with cancel culture derailed his trajectory, he's remained one of the most consistent rappers out these days.

This morning, he began his 2022 run with the release of the third installment in the Bartier Bounty series. Equipped with 20 songs in total, the rapper carries his own with Skilla Baby serving as the sole featured artist on the project.

Bartier Bounty 3 serves as the follow-up to 2021's The Lost Tapes which dropped in early August. 

