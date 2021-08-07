Sada Baby Unleashes New Project "The Lost Tapes"

It's been an interesting year for Sada Baby who went from one of the most promising voices of Detroit to being a victim of cancel culture. Regardless of the Internet's outrage, the rapper's hustle has remained in tact. He's continued to flood the streets with new music, largely on YouTube without DSP versions available. Fans are still loving everything he's cooking up.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest body of work, The Lost Tapes. With 13 songs in total, Sada Baby handles the entirety of the project on his own without any features.

The new project from Sada Baby serves as his first official project of 2021 and his follow-up to Bartier Bounty 2.

Peep the latest from Sada Baby below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track.