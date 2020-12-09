mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sada Baby Taps In On "Pressikin"

Aron A.
December 09, 2020 14:05
Pressikin
Sada Baby is back with a banger.


Sada Baby has been the one to bank on over the past few years. With major co-signs and a steady output of quality music, the Detroit rapper has been situated to blow but still, he's remained as authentic to his core following as possible. The rapper dropped off Skuba Sada 2 and Bartier Bounty 2 which was later followed by the Nicki Minaj remix of "Whole Lotta Choppas."

The thing about Sada is that he approaches rap with the same DYI mentality that he had when he first entered. And while many of his projects are on streaming services, some of the best cuts are only available on YouTube. This week, he returned with his latest offering, "Pressikan." Maintaining that Detroit bounce, the rapper holds down lush guitar-based production with his gruff and charismatic flow and often ridiculous wordplay.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Fuck a opp, tell his bitch ass, I'mma fuck him up
All my n***as top shottas, no runner ups
We the type of n***as pop choppas when they running up
Get the drop, make 'em drop out like he a one and done

