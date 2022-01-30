mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sada Baby Starts 2022 With Banger "Sada Wada"

Thomas Galindo
January 30, 2022 14:11
Sada Baby caps off January with a hard-hitting single.


Detroit's Sada Baby has become a fixture in his city's rap scene in recent years. Whether it be a Big Sean co-sign or his stellar August 2021 project The Lost Tapes, Sada Baby has put Detroit, and the rest of hip-hop, on notice.

Now, to kick off his 2022 campaign, Sada Baby dropped his brand new single "Sada Wada" on Jan. 28. The song features his trademark auto-tuned flow, containing menacing bars about his willingness to engage in violence and sexual prowess.

Sada Baby looks to be gearing up for his new project, reportedly titled Bartier Bounty 3, as the last rendition of his Bartier Bounty series came in 2020. His November track "CJ" was likely the lead single for Bartier Bounty 3, as "Sada Wada" continues the rollout.

Sada Baby asserted on his Instagram post promoting "Sada Wada" that he would be dropping music more frequently this year, adding fuel t the fire for an upcoming tape: "Pre Save link is in my bio.. ima actually drop music this year on tunes n shit for all of my real fans and the new fans on the way. Just rock wit me n I won’t let y’all down."


Stream Sada Baby's new track "Sada Wada" below.

Quotable Lyrics
B*tch I'm number one, I ain't number two
She know how to shake it cause she grew up off the Uncle Luke
I know I can make it cause my baby show me what to do
You could never play me to my face cause I don't f**k with you
B*tch I got the gun, and I wanna shoot

