Sada Baby "Skuba Sada 2" Deluxe Encompasses His Recent Drops

Detroit rapper Sada Baby is one of the most exciting up-and-comers in the game, bringing a different flavor and putting on his entire team in the process. It's a Skuba movement out in the Motor City, and Skuba Sada is at the forefront of that. He's been buzzing for a minute and it looks like he's finally opening eyes to the public with his visceral aggression and emotive inflections. This week, Sada Baby drops off the eleven-track deluxe version of his Skuba Sada 2 album, adding two additional songs to the melee.

Some of Skuba's latest releases, including "2K20" and "Pressin" with King Von, have been added to the deluxe, which is available for streaming right now.

Tracklist:

1. Aktivated

2. Slide

3. SkubaRu

4. Bully Ball

5. No Talkin

6. Off White Whoop

7. Outside (feat. Trap Manny)

8. Lame

9. Say Whoop

10. Pressin (feat. King Von)

11. 2K20