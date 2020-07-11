mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sada Baby Returns With Brand New Banger "Good Wealthy"

Aron A.
July 11, 2020 16:34
Sada Baby is back with a banger.


Perhaps the pandemic may have hindered Sada Baby's trajectory to blow but even still, he's putting in a sufficient amount of work. As one of the leaders of Detroit's new school, his charisma and animated delivery over bone-chilling production has helped usher in a new wave of artists in the city.

Following the success of his latest project, Skuba Sada 2, along with the deluxe version, the rapper's continued to flood the streets with brand new music on the regular, along with accompanying visuals. This week, he dropped off his latest single, "Good Wealthy" that's filled with the type pf ridiculously outrageous wordplay that only someone like Sada Baby can get away with. His charisma charges throughout the track as he details his loyalty to his squad, the street life in Detroit, and of course, good p**sy and wealth.

Quotable Lyrics
Faygo pop, ain't no Wok, look like grape jelly
I got murder on my mind, no I ain't Melly
I ain't tryna buy the pounds if they ain't smelly
I do life for the squad 'cause I hate tellin'
He got money but he soft, it's why he ain't yellin'

