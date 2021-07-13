Sada Baby Releases "Whoop Kamp"

Regardless of how big Sada Baby gets, he's committed to taking on the DIY approach when it comes to releasing music. The Detroit rapper has been steadily dropping music on YouTube channels that don't necessarily belong to him. However, all these loose gems he releases rack up numbers, proving that he's still applying pressure on the game. This week, the rapper returned with his latest offering, "Whoop Kamp." Sada's presence isn't overbearing with energy but the animation in his flow does pop out to emphasize the theatrical punchlines. The song boasts production from Cool Cash Blac.

Sada Baby hasn't released a product since Bartier Bounty but he's unleashed a few bangers this year including his May single, "Little While" ft. Big Sean and Hit-Boy.

Check out "Whoop Kamp" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I miss movin' them packs

Might relapse, until then

Send the trap my best wishes

'Cause bitch, I know the feds listenin'