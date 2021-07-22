Sada Baby Releases New Track "Remember"

It's been an interesting come-up for Sada Baby. The Detroit rapper has been one of the most promising rappers out of Michigan in the past few years but his rise has also been littered with various controversies. However, he still secured a verse from Nicki Minaj, Big Sean and more. Fans have been hoping that a new album will be released at some point this year, but he continues to keep flooding new music in the form of loose singles.

Sada Baby's streaming pages aren't an accurate representation of his catalog. The Detroit rapper came through with another new track that solely emerged on YouTube. The rapper mixes the fast-paced production of Detroit with chipmunk vocal samples with his usual zany flow.

Peep the latest from Sada Baby below.

Quotable Lyrics

Every bitch I get, break they heart, 'cause I can't love

Keep gettin' high, I ain't stuck but I can't budge

Ain't no n***a in the squad that don't take drugs

Bitch, I'm talkin' 'bout Percs, talkin' 'bout weed, talkin' bout drank mud