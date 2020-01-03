Sada Baby Lays The Smackdown On Blistering "WWF"

Detroit hip-hop may very well be one of the most underappreciated regions in the game. Not only has it bore iconic figures like Eminem, Dilla, Royce Da 5'9", Danny Brown, and Big Sean, but it's also brought a new class of esteemed young lyricists like Tee Grizzley, TeeJayx6, and Sada Baby into the mix. As a prominent voice in this emerging wave, Sada Baby recently dropped off his Brolik mixtape, which you can check out in full right here. Clocking in at sixteen tracks, the gritty and delightfully unpolished tape reveals Sada in his rawest form, a quality that suits him well.

Off the bat, one of the most immediate tracks has to be "WWF," a callback to a classic wrestling era. "Bitch my whiteboy loyal and he royal, William Regal with it," spits Sada Baby, whipping himself into a frenzy. "Make this yoppa do a spinaroonie, Booker T them n***as!" Should you be looking to discover one of the game's most slept-on rappers, look no further than this new banger straight outta the Attitude Era.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch my whiteboy loyal and he royal, William Regal with it

Make this yoppa do a spinaroonie, Booker T them n***as!

