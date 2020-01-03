mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sada Baby Lays The Smackdown On Blistering "WWF"

Mitch Findlay
January 03, 2020 11:14
400 Views
00
1
Image via Artist ArtworkImage via Artist Artwork
Image via Artist Artwork

WWF
Sada Baby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sada Baby makes them do a spinaroonie.


Detroit hip-hop may very well be one of the most underappreciated regions in the game. Not only has it bore iconic figures like Eminem, Dilla, Royce Da 5'9", Danny Brown, and Big Sean, but it's also brought a new class of esteemed young lyricists like Tee Grizzley, TeeJayx6, and Sada Baby into the mix. As a prominent voice in this emerging wave, Sada Baby recently dropped off his Brolik mixtape, which you can check out in full right here. Clocking in at sixteen tracks, the gritty and delightfully unpolished tape reveals Sada in his rawest form, a quality that suits him well.

Off the bat, one of the most immediate tracks has to be "WWF," a callback to a classic wrestling era. "Bitch my whiteboy loyal and he royal, William Regal with it," spits Sada Baby, whipping himself into a frenzy. "Make this yoppa do a spinaroonie, Booker T them n***as!" Should you be looking to discover one of the game's most slept-on rappers, look no further than this new banger straight outta the Attitude Era. 

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch my whiteboy loyal and he royal, William Regal with it
Make this yoppa do a spinaroonie, Booker T them n***as!

Sada Baby
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  400
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Sada Baby detroit
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sada Baby Lays The Smackdown On Blistering "WWF"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject