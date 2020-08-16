mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sada Baby Keeps His Closet Filled WIth A "Whole Lotta Choppas"

Aron A.
August 16, 2020 16:14
Sada Baby takes on a whole new vibe with his latest release, "Whole Lotta Choppas."


Like every year, the XXL Freshmen list was met with criticism surrounding who made it and who was left off. Royce Da 5'9", for example, believed that it was missing some Detroit talent and he's certainly not wrong. With artists like Sada Baby making waves across the land, he seemed like a shoo-in. And though that might not be the case, Sada Baby is keeping his foot on the necks of his naysayers with a ton of new music.

The ice-cold Detroit style production has only ameliorated the urgency in Sada Baby's tone,. On his new single, he takes a new route single. The rapper came through with his latest offering, "Whole Lotta Choppas" this week which finds him tackling a different sound than usual. The heavy dance influence demands high-energy from Sada Baby. His charisma on high, Sada Baby flexes braggadocious bars with his wordplay and charismatic delivery. 

Quotable Lyrics
They wanna see me do my thang
In these brand new VV chains
Don't disrespect me and my gang
Bang, t-shirt full of bloodstains

