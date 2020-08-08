mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sada Baby Is Back With His New Drop "Big Hot Cheeto"

Aron A.
August 08, 2020 17:02
1 View
00
0
Via YouTUbe Via YouTUbe
Via YouTUbe

Big Hot Cheeto
Sada Baby

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Sada Baby keeps his hot streak going with 'Big Hot Cheeto."


Sada Baby is having an incredible run right now. He's garnered a serious amount of buzz in the streets over the past few years, though he hasn't aligned himself with a major label necessarily. His independent run has clearly given him the liberty to release music at his own pace which is very frequently. 

Though he already dropped off two projects this year, as well as a deluxe edition of Skuba Sada 2, the rapper came through with his latest offering with, "Big Hot Cheeto." With his aggression on 100, Sada Baby snaps on the beat with vengeance, though as usual, his charm turns even the most vicious threats into hilarious punchlines. 

Check out Sada Baby's brand new single, "Big Hot Cheeto" below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
I just put my balls on that bitch, she think it's a sport
I just poke that n***a in his chest, I think he a dork
I should thump that n***a in his forehead 'cause he short
As-salamu alaykum with the Draco, I don't eat no pork

Sada Baby
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Sada Baby
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sada Baby Is Back With His New Drop "Big Hot Cheeto"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject