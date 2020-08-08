Sada Baby Is Back With His New Drop "Big Hot Cheeto"

Sada Baby is having an incredible run right now. He's garnered a serious amount of buzz in the streets over the past few years, though he hasn't aligned himself with a major label necessarily. His independent run has clearly given him the liberty to release music at his own pace which is very frequently.

Though he already dropped off two projects this year, as well as a deluxe edition of Skuba Sada 2, the rapper came through with his latest offering with, "Big Hot Cheeto." With his aggression on 100, Sada Baby snaps on the beat with vengeance, though as usual, his charm turns even the most vicious threats into hilarious punchlines.

Check out Sada Baby's brand new single, "Big Hot Cheeto" below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I just put my balls on that bitch, she think it's a sport

I just poke that n***a in his chest, I think he a dork

I should thump that n***a in his forehead 'cause he short

As-salamu alaykum with the Draco, I don't eat no pork

