Sada Baby Is Back With "#FreeRixk"

Aron A.
December 23, 2019 20:58
New music from Sada Baby.


Coming off of a strong 2019, it appears as though Sada Baby is just getting read for a huge year in 2020. The Detroit rapper has been the one to look out for all year as he's flooded the streets with tons of new music -- seriously, he drops a new song and video every few days. Although we're nearing the end of the year, it appears as though he has no intention on slowing down for the holiday.

Sada Baby returned with his latest drop, "#FreeRixk" this weekend. Taking on a haunting piano-based beat, the rapper's gruff voice slides while detailing the ins-and-outs of Detroit. It's another major banger from Sada Baby that, unfortunately, can't be found on streaming services, atleast not yet.

Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
.55 on a n***a jersey, Skuba Mutombo 
Block a n***a b*tch for talkin' shit, might have to do him wrong
Can't give police no evidence that's on the Internet
The main reason why I be stressin', I ain't into that

