Sada Baby Flips A Classic C-Murder Track For "Bloxk Day"

Sada Baby is the next up out of Detroit right now and everyone knows it. He's received high praise from Danny Brown and Tee Grizzley in recent times. Between his unique flow and his charisma and humor, he has every quality to become a superstar in his own right. He recently came through with a brand new single called, "Bloxk Day" -- not to be confused with "Bloxk Party" off of Bartier Bounty. His latest track is a certified banger. The rapper interpolates and samples C-Murder's classic record "Down For My N***az" ft. Snoop Dogg and Magic. Sada Baby's charisma and energy pops out on this one as he takes a classic record and turns it into something of his own.

Peep the new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't talk no choppa thang unless the clip ignant

I don't want no AR piston 'less it's the mickey in it

I ain't hangin' out in no bar unless the blicky in it

.45 flip a n***a, slam him like he Sticky Fingaz