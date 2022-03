Sada Baby is one of the most interesting artists coming out of Michigan right now. With each new track, he delivers big energy, hilarious lyricism, and a flow that is undeniably his own. With that being said, fans are always eager to hear what he's got coming out, and recently, he dropped a phenomenal new song that contains a sample from the classic Slick Rick song, "Children's Story."

This new effort from Sada Baby is called "Bop Stick" and his fans are certainly going to appreciate this one a lot. From the flow to the production, everything about this song screams Sada Baby. The lyrics are humorous at times, and they are also absurd in a lot of places. Regardless, it is a great effort from the artist, and we can't wait to hear more in the not-so-distant future.

Quotable Lyrics:

Тhіѕ ѕmеllіn’ lіkе а р0rnо ѕhооt, thе ѕtісkѕ gоt dеесk аnd tіttіеѕ, huh

Rеd оr thе bluе ріll, b**сh, І wаnt thе уеllоw оnе, huh

Yоur b**сh mаd ѕhе саn’t gеt nоnе, І wоn’t ѕеll hеr оnе, huh

F**kеd hеr uglу frіеnd, mаkе thе сutе frіеnd јеаlоuѕеr

І dо whаt І wаnt аrоund thе Вау, thеу ѕhоw mе hеllа lоvе versuri.online