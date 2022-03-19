mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sada Baby Expertly Samples Slick Rick On New Song "Bop Stick"

Alexander Cole
March 19, 2022 13:26
Sada Baby continues to crank out dope tracks.


Sada Baby is one of the most interesting artists coming out of Michigan right now. With each new track, he delivers big energy, hilarious lyricism, and a flow that is undeniably his own. With that being said, fans are always eager to hear what he's got coming out, and recently, he dropped a phenomenal new song that contains a sample from the classic Slick Rick song, "Children's Story."

This new effort from Sada Baby is called "Bop Stick" and his fans are certainly going to appreciate this one a lot. From the flow to the production, everything about this song screams Sada Baby. The lyrics are humorous at times, and they are also absurd in a lot of places. Regardless, it is a great effort from the artist, and we can't wait to hear more in the not-so-distant future.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ð¢hÑÑ ÑmÐµllÑn’ lÑkÐµ Ð° Ñ0rnÐ¾ ÑhÐ¾Ð¾t, thÐµ ÑtÑÑkÑ gÐ¾t dÐµÐµÑk Ð°nd tÑttÑÐµÑ, huh
RÐµd Ð¾r thÐµ bluÐµ ÑÑll, b**Ñh, Ð wÐ°nt thÐµ ÑÐµllÐ¾w Ð¾nÐµ, huh
YÐ¾ur b**Ñh mÐ°d ÑhÐµ ÑÐ°n’t gÐµt nÐ¾nÐµ, Ð wÐ¾n’t ÑÐµll hÐµr Ð¾nÐµ, huh
F**kÐµd hÐµr uglÑ frÑÐµnd, mÐ°kÐµ thÐµ ÑutÐµ frÑÐµnd ÑÐµÐ°lÐ¾uÑÐµr
Ð dÐ¾ whÐ°t Ð wÐ°nt Ð°rÐ¾und thÐµ ÐÐ°Ñ, thÐµÑ ÑhÐ¾w mÐµ hÐµllÐ° lÐ¾vÐµ versuri.online

