Sada Baby Drops Song, "Big Eastside", In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

Sada Baby usually doesn't need any external incentive to drop a new song. He has been sharing music nonstop for months now. Since September, we've received two mixtapes from the Detroit rapper and he keeps unexpectedly uploading loosies to YouTube. However, things are different this week. The world lost a legend and the hip hop community is in mourning.

On Monday, Sada Baby posted the cover art for his new song, "Big Eastside", on Instagram and started a campaign in honor of Kobe Bryant. "2400 likes, 2400 komments, 800 Reposts and I’ll drop a song tonight on YouTube," he wrote, taking inspiration from Kobe's jersey number. His post's engagement must have hit the delineated digits because "Big Eastside" is now in our possession. It's more proof that Sada is rapping and working harder than anyone right now.

He also started another social media campaign yesterday. He promised that if he reaches 600,000 followers on Instagram (he currently has 593,000), he will compile all the songs that he's been dumping online over the last few months into a project titled "SkubaSada2" to be made available on streaming services. Tell your friends.

Quotable Lyrics

We gon' get this money cause I want it, you can't stop me now

Big boy drummin with that hunnid, where you hiding out?

Look like slow motion way them hollow tips sliding out

Dump that bitch, we gone, ain't forgot what you gon' die about