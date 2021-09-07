Sada Baby Drops Off "Perk Franklin"

There is rarely a week that passes where Sada Baby doesn't drop off some new music. While his biggest look thus far occurred at the top of the year when Nicki Minaj hopped on the "Whole Lotta Choppas" remix, the rapper has kept the underground hot with loose singles. Many of them don't end up on streaming services but hopefully, all of the music he's dropped is a sign that he has a new project on the way.

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new banger titled, "Perk Franklin." Hopping on exhilarating midwest production, his menacingly animated flow leads the way through the barrage of punchlines.

Check out the latest offering from Sada Baby below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Get a handgun, put a fist in it

Yeah, .30 with the box, it'll flip n***as

In a foreign whip, hit a lick in it

Front seat got an extra clip and a bitch in it