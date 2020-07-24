mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sada Baby Drops Off New Tape "Bartier Bounty 2"

Mitch Findlay
July 24, 2020 12:28
Bartier Bounty 2
Sada Baby

Detroit rapper Sada Baby has come through with a brand new mixtape, picking up where he left off with "Bartier Bounty 2."


Detroit rapper Sada Baby has been frequently hailed as one of the most interesting new artists, animated in his delivery without ever sacrificing his authenticity. And while his audience is still growing, those picking up what he's been putting down have been steadily reaping the benefits. Today, Sada's streak continues with the release of Bartier Bounty 2, a sequel to 2019's acclaimed Bartier Bounty. Of course, presenting a sequel tends to have a few inherent risks, though Sada seems content to trudge onward without overthinking the process.

And that's why we've come to appreciate his artistry. There's a bluntness to his delivery, an unapologetic quality as he fires off braggadocious bars. Of course, his versatility also shines through on melodic cuts like "Aunty Stella" and "50 Shades Of Red," though there is plenty of gangsta rap to be found -- especially on highlight cuts like the G Herbo assisted "150/55" and the blistering introduction "Half Man Half Ape." Check out the tape below, and sound off -- is Sada Baby on your radar yet?

