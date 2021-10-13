mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sada Baby Drops Off "500"

Aron A.
October 12, 2021 20:49
376 Views
04
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

500
Sada Baby

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Sada Baby slides through with new music.


Regardless of his public perception, Sada Baby continues to flood the streets with quality music. The rapper's hustle is truly unmatched. Even when he doesn't release music through his own official channel, there's an abundance of tracks that have surfaced across the internet. Oftentimes, they arrive with some new visuals.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest offering, "500." Taking on exhilarating production, Sada Baby flexes hard with incredulous flexes and often ridiculous punchlines. "500" perfectly balances his street-centric bars with an animated flow.

Sada Baby recently teamed up with Big Sean and Hit-Boy for "Little While" before dropping off his latest project, The Lost Tapes.

Check out the latest single from Sada Baby below and share your thoughts on the record in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm the goat, she gon' give me all her throat
Pull up in foreigns that I bought off dope
Make her drive the boat

Sada Baby
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  4
  1
  376
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Sada Baby
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sada Baby Drops Off "500"
04
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject