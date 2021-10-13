Sada Baby Drops Off "500"

Regardless of his public perception, Sada Baby continues to flood the streets with quality music. The rapper's hustle is truly unmatched. Even when he doesn't release music through his own official channel, there's an abundance of tracks that have surfaced across the internet. Oftentimes, they arrive with some new visuals.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest offering, "500." Taking on exhilarating production, Sada Baby flexes hard with incredulous flexes and often ridiculous punchlines. "500" perfectly balances his street-centric bars with an animated flow.

Sada Baby recently teamed up with Big Sean and Hit-Boy for "Little While" before dropping off his latest project, The Lost Tapes.

Check out the latest single from Sada Baby below and share your thoughts on the record in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm the goat, she gon' give me all her throat

Pull up in foreigns that I bought off dope

Make her drive the boat