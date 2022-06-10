Sada Baby Delivers "Skuba Sada 2.5" Featuring Snoop Dogg, Big Sean, Nicki Minaj & More

After sharing Bartier Bounty 3 (which featured just Skilla Baby on "Bad Boyz") Sada Baby has returned this New Music Friday with his Skuba Sada 2.5 mixtape, including a host of songs both new and old for his fans to stream.

Previously released titles include "2 Freaks" with Snoop Dogg, "Black Harlow," "Bop Stick," and "Little While" with Big Sean and Hit-Boy" as well as Nicki Minaj's remix of "Whole Lotta Choppas."

On the newer side of things, we have "Blickelodeon," "Shred Buddy," "Skuba Skooly" featuring Skooly, and "Leave Em There" with 94fatso. The record came in two discs, with the second one holding titles that arrived back on 2020's Skuba Sada 2.

Stream the 22-song mixtape on either Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know which of Sada Baby's new features is your favourite in the comment section.

Tracklist:

Disc 1

1. 2 Freaks (feat. Snoop Dogg)

2. Blickelodeon

3. Shred Buddy

4. Skuba Skooly (feat. Skooly)

5. Leave Em There (feat. 94fatso)

6. Black Harlow

7. Bop Stick

8. Little While (feat. Big Sean & Hit-Boy)

9. Perfect Form Skub

10. Sada Wada

11. Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix) [feat. Nicki Minaj]

Disc 2

1. Aktivated

2. Slide

3. SkubaRu

4. Bully Ball

5. No Talkin

6. Off White Whoop

7. Outside (feat. Trap Manny)

8. Lame

9. Say Whoop

10. Pressin (feat. King Von)

11. 2K20