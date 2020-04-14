mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sada Baby Assists YS On "Mobsters"

Aron A.
April 13, 2020 20:54
YS and Sada Baby link up for a banger.


With YS and Sada Baby on the same track, it's a shame we aren't allowed outside these days. The two rappers connected for their new single, "Mobsters" produced by Ron-Ron. Over a chilling instrumental that highlights the regional Detroit sound, YS and Sada Baby deliver vivid bars about their bleak reality as they strive to make a living off of rap. "I'mma get it out a rapper, I'm a whip in the kitchen," YS raps on his verse.

Sada Baby, per usual, makes another great case why 2020 was meant to be his year. Through his abrasive and animated delivery, he drops ridiculous bars from everything surrounding the size of Eric Bledsoe's arms to his sex life. 

Check out Sada Baby and YS's collaboration "Mobsters" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Change the mothafuckin' topic 'cause I said so
He got muscles for no reason, Eric Bledsoe
He in the gym, working out to get a headstone
Hit her from the back on the floor 'cause my legs long

