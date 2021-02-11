Sada Baby & OG Louie The Xiii Connect On "No Help"

Only someone like Sada Baby can take one of the biggest disco records of all time and turn it into a banger for the streets. The Detroit rapper and OG Louie The XIII recently linked up for a brand new single titled, "No Help" where they put a modern spin on Anita Ward's "Ring My Bell." The use of a vocoder mimics the effects of a voice box that helps boost the feeling of funk in the record. The two rappers take the Ward record and flip it into their own as they reflect on the streets.

"This is just the beginning to a series of unique singles I have dropping throughout the year with Sada Baby," said OG Louie The Xiii of the song in a statement.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

My name in they phone Scuba Daddy

I play that pussy, ukelele

I pass that pussy, Luke Doncic

Your bitch weak as hell and you responded