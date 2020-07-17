Sada Baby & Lil Yachty Team Up On "Kourtside"

Sada Baby has had the streets on lock. His charisma and charm is evident through his wordplay and flow. Even though many have described him as the next big thing to come out of Detroit, he's yet to really manifest that breakout moment in the way that many expected. Largely due to the coronavirus, he's now ramping up his efforts ahead of the release of Bartier Bounty 2.

Shortly after sharing the cover art for his next project, he returned with a brand new single alongside Lil Yachty. The pair, who are no strangers to each other, collide on their latest song, "Courtside." Pumped with energy, Sada Baby and Lil Yachty swap bars over an adrenaline-fueled instrumental.

Check out Sada Baby and Lil Yachty's brand new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

If the neck ain’t good then a n***a off her

Give the bitch one good pump like a Mossberg

Then I'ma play my role, Kevin Costner

Buy a whole bunch of shit, care what the cost is

Got two Glocks looking like the Clermont Twins