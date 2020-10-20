Sada Baby & Lil Yachty Reunite On "Not Regular"

Sada Baby remains one of the hottest names in the game right now, though it feels like that moment to "blow up" has taken a bit longer than most. He's certainly built a solid catalog over the years and 2020 included some major milestones. The release of Skuba Sada 2 and Bartier Bounty. In between those, it was hard not to have a new song from Sada Baby floating around YouTube on what felt like a weekly basis.

He has some big stars in his corner, of course. Nicki Minaj recently assisted on the "Whole Lotta Choppas" remix and now, he's returned with yet another collaboration with Lil Yachty. Sada and Boat team up on their new offering, "Not Regular," swapping bars with experimental flows and outrageous punchlines, as you'd only expect from a pairing like Sada Baby and Lil Yachty.

Check the track out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck a bitch and her momma if I feel it's bool

Skuba-roo, make a pastor daughter send me nudes

I got racks on racks on racks, I see Roger Federer

Fuck the opps, I up chops on my competitors

