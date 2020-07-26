Sada Baby & G Herbo Sweep The Streets On "150/55"

It feels like an eternity since Sada Baby previewed his collaboration with G Herbo, even though it's only been a month. As the anticipation reached new peaks in the past few weeks, Skuba Steve himself returned with the release of Bartier Bounty 2. Saving the track for his latest release, Sada Baby swaps bars with G Herbo as they detail the illicit street activities in Detroit and Chicago, respectively. With the urgency of paranoia informing the production, Sada Baby and G Herbo flex their lyrical prowess with a vivid depiction of violence.

Sada Baby's Bartier Bounty 2 marks his second project of the year. It follows the release of Skuba Sada 2 and the deluxe edition that arrived in March.

Check out one of the highlights off of Sada Baby's new project below.

Quotable Lyrics

Plus them nights on yo ass, ain't no more chances

Up the straight on your ass, give you closed caskets

I'll shoot an opp bitch too since them hoes asked

Hold the AR near my stomach like we slow dancin'