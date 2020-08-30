Sada Baby & 28AV Are Twinning With "Twin Chops" On New Collab

Sada Baby is scorching in these streets so it was a bit shocking to see that he was missing off of this year's XXL Freshman cover. Skuba Sada 2 and Bartier Bounty 2 only further cemented Sada Baby's status as the next-up from Detroit and with his debut album on the way, it wouldn't be surprising if he entered 2021 on a whole other level.

Despite his buzzing status, he has a pretty frivolous approach to releasing music, though that's also a testament to how he never really misses. This week, he teamed up with 28AV for his latest single, "Twin Chops." The pair team up for a menacing banger detailing their affinity for guns.

28AV has been steadily making noise in recent times. Earlier this year, the Seattle-based rapper teamed up with Lil Mosey for the song, "Banana." Keep your eyes peeled for more music from him.

Quotable Lyrics

Nocturnal, we be up all night 'til the daylight

Huhh, took the barrel off the chopper so it could spray right

Make my n***a Av take you out like it's date night

Big Ape, smokin' Shark Gelato, scoop of Great White